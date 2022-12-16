On the air
Fri., Dec. 16, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Indiana at Kansas ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Providence at Seton Hall Fox 28
10 a.m.: Alabama vs. Gonzaga in Birmingham, Ala. CBS
11 a.m.: Houston at Virginia ESPN2
Noon: North Carolina vs. Ohio State CBS
1 p.m.: Villanova at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports
2:15 p.m.: UCLA vs. Kentucky CBS
3 p.m.: Utah at BYU CBS Sports
4 p.m.: UConn at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Memphis ESPNU
5 p.m.: Portland at Oregon Pac-12
5 p.m.: Dayton vs. Wyoming CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Wichita State ESPNU
7 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12
7:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Arizona ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt vs. NC State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga SWX
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: Miami at San Antonio NBATV
5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root
6 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix NBATV
Combat sports
10 p.m.: Fighters Only World MMA Awards XIV ESPN2
Football, college
8 a.m.: Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville ESPN
9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central ABC
10 a.m.: DII: Colorado School of Mines vs. Ferris State ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN
12:30 p.m.: LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State ABC
1 p.m.: FCS semifinal: Montana State at South Dakota State ESPN2
2:45 p.m.: Lending Tree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss ESPN
4:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU ABC
6:15 p.m.: Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Minnesota NFL
1:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland NFL
5:15 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo NFL
Golf, men’s
Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf
11 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC
Hockey, NHL
10 a.m.: Columbus at Boston NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Washington NHL
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: Bronze medal game: Morocco vs. Croatia Fox 28
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Alabama in Birmingham, Ala. 1510-AM
12:30 p.m.: UC Davis at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
9 a.m.: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central 700-AM / 105.3-FM
10:30 a.m.: Washington State vs. Fresno State. 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Indianapolis at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Hockey, WHL
5 p.m.: Spokane at Price Albert 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
