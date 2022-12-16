The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports

On the air

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Indiana at Kansas ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: Providence at Seton Hall Fox 28

10 a.m.: Alabama vs. Gonzaga in Birmingham, Ala. CBS

11 a.m.: Houston at Virginia ESPN2

Noon: North Carolina vs. Ohio State CBS

1 p.m.: Villanova at Saint Joseph’s CBS Sports

2:15 p.m.: UCLA vs. Kentucky CBS

3 p.m.: Utah at BYU CBS Sports

4 p.m.: UConn at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Memphis ESPNU

5 p.m.: Portland at Oregon Pac-12

5 p.m.: Dayton vs. Wyoming CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Wichita State ESPNU

7 p.m.: Idaho State at Washington Pac-12

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Arizona ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Vanderbilt vs. NC State CBS Sports

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga SWX

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: Miami at San Antonio NBATV

5 p.m.: Portland at Houston Root

6 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix NBATV

Combat sports

10 p.m.: Fighters Only World MMA Awards XIV ESPN2

Football, college

8 a.m.: Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville ESPN

9 a.m.: Celebration Bowl: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central ABC

10 a.m.: DII: Colorado School of Mines vs. Ferris State ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN

12:30 p.m.: LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State ABC

1 p.m.: FCS semifinal: Montana State at South Dakota State ESPN2

2:45 p.m.: Lending Tree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss ESPN

4:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU ABC

6:15 p.m.: Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Indianapolis at Minnesota NFL

1:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland NFL

5:15 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo NFL

Golf, men’s

Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Golf

11 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship NBC

Hockey, NHL

10 a.m.: Columbus at Boston NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Washington NHL

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Bronze medal game: Morocco vs. Croatia Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

10 a.m.: Gonzaga vs. Alabama in Birmingham, Ala. 1510-AM

12:30 p.m.: UC Davis at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

9 a.m.: Jackson State vs. North Carolina Central 700-AM / 105.3-FM

10:30 a.m.: Washington State vs. Fresno State. 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Indianapolis at Minnesota 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

1:15 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Hockey, WHL

5 p.m.: Spokane at Price Albert 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

