Gonzaga’s multiple scoring options outnumber Alabama, Brandon Miller

Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman, who scored 13 points, shoots over Alabama’s Rylan Griffen during the second half. (Jim Meehan / The Spokesman-Review)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Alabama’s Brandon Miller conducted a scoring clinic Saturday at Legacy Arena, combining for 65 points.

The difference in the outcome, though, was the supporting casts. Timme and the Zags enjoyed a big advantage in that department over Alabama’s soon-to-be multimillionaire in an entertaining 100-90 victory.

Six Zags reached double figures, including Anton Watson with a season-high 17 points and Julian Strawther, still battling an illness, with 11 points in just 18 minutes.

Nolan Hickman had 13 points, four assists and zero turnovers in 28 minutes. Rasir Bolton added 11 points and 6-foot-3 Malachi Smith had a big second half to finish with 12 points, four rebounds and five steals, forcing a couple of turnovers on the 6-9 Miller, who many project as a lottery pick.

“Gonzaga has been one of the best teams in the country for a really long time,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “Defensively, some of this is on the plan. It’s tough to come up with a good plan. They kind of have good guards, Timme was great; we struggled with him. We didn’t plan on all their guards going off and Timme at the same time.”

The 6-8 Watson isn’t a guard, but the senior forward was tough to guard for Alabama. He had three dunks – one that started a key 7-0 spurt in the second half – and drilled a 3-pointer.

Hickman had 10 points and two assists in the closing half. He was one of numerous Zags to take advantage of a soft spot in the lane, created by Alabama’s defensive coverages, to connect on runners, often over shot-blockers.

“Their coverage was drop coverage,” Hickman said. “So just finding the little creases in the middle of the key, finding those floaters was pretty much our game plan going in.”

Freshman Jaden Bradley, with 18 points, was the only other Alabama player to join Miller in double digits.

Gonzaga has only had six in double digits against North Florida and Portland State this season. GU led at half by 30 and 24 in those blowout victories.

Alabama, No. 4 in the AP rankings and No. 5 in the NET, won’t be confused with either of those two foes. North Florida is No. 247 in the NET. Portland State is No. 184.

“Nolan was making phenomenal reads and plays in ball screens and Malachi came in and did the same,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “And when it would lull for a little bit, Anton came in and made some plays.”

The contributions weren’t limited to the offensive end. Watson drew two charging fouls and Hickman one. Watson had five rebounds and three steals. Bolton had one steal and defended Miller in the latter stages. Smith had five steals in 24 minutes. He had six steals against Michigan State and 11 in 226 minutes before Saturday’s game.

Against Gonzaga’s toughest nonconference competition, the Zags had three in double figures vs. Michigan State, three vs. Texas, four vs. Kentucky, three vs. Purdue, five vs. Xavier, three vs. Baylor, three vs. Kent State and two vs. Washington.

Gonzaga entered the game with just three players averaging at least 10 points: Timme at 20.6, Strawther at 13.2 and Bolton at 10.7. Five Zags averaged double figures last season, four in 2021 and six in 2020, with Timme checking in at 9.8 points as a freshman.

“That’s just how we play basketball,” Timme said, drawing an approving nod from Few seated nearby. “We just all play within a flow. It’s not, ‘Oh Drew’s scoring, he has to get the ball.’ It is what it is. That’s the beauty of the offense coach (Few) has. Anybody can go off on any given night.”

Forwards Ben Gregg and Efton Reid saw limited playing time in the first half, but Gregg made his only shot attempt, a 3-pointer, and Reid hit a jumper after Alabama had trimmed GU’s lead to 36-33. Hunter Sallis chipped in two points and three assists.