On the air
Dec. 17, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
10 a.m.: Stanford vs. Texas … ESPN2
11 a.m. North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State … ESPNU
Noon: Green Bay at Oregon State … Pac-12
1:30 p.m.: Southern at UAB … CBSSN
1:30 p.m.: Hampton vs. Texas Southern … ESPNU
2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Colorado … Pac-12
2:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. USC … ESPN
3:30 p.m.: Iona at New Mexico … FS1
7 p.m.: Washington State vs. Baylor … ESPN2
Basketball, college women’s
10 a.m.: Florida State vs. UConn … ESPN
Noon: Tennessee at Stanford … ABC
12:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Villanova … ESPN
12:30 p.m.: USC vs. Texas … ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Baylor … ESPN2
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Dallas at Jacksonville Fox 28
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Houston … CBS
1:25 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tampa Bay … CBS
5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington … NBC
Golf, men’s
Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open … Golf
9:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
11 a.m.: Ottawa at Minnesota … NHL
5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle … Root
Soccer, World Cup
7 a.m.: Final: France vs. Argentina … Fox 28
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Baylor … 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington … 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.