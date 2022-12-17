The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Dec. 17, 2022 Updated Sat., Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:50 a.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

10 a.m.: Stanford vs. Texas … ESPN2

11 a.m. North Carolina A&T vs. Norfolk State … ESPNU

Noon: Green Bay at Oregon State … Pac-12

1:30 p.m.: Southern at UAB … CBSSN

1:30 p.m.: Hampton vs. Texas Southern … ESPNU

2 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Colorado … Pac-12

2:30 p.m.: Auburn vs. USC … ESPN

3:30 p.m.: Iona at New Mexico … FS1

7 p.m.: Washington State vs. Baylor … ESPN2

Basketball, college women’s

10 a.m.: Florida State vs. UConn … ESPN

Noon: Tennessee at Stanford … ABC

12:30 p.m.: Iowa State vs. Villanova … ESPN

12:30 p.m.: USC vs. Texas … ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Baylor … ESPN2

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Dallas at Jacksonville Fox 28

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Houston … CBS

1:25 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tampa Bay … CBS

5:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington … NBC

Golf, men’s

Midnight: DP World: Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open … Golf

9:30 a.m.: Champions: PNC Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Ottawa at Minnesota … NHL

5 p.m.: Winnipeg at Seattle … Root

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Final: France vs. Argentina … Fox 28

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

6:30 p.m.: Washington State vs. Baylor … 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Washington … 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

