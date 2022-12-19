Hkstory for Chron

U.S. Air Force officials announced that it was activating two Air National Guard units based in Spokane as fighting raged in Korea.

The order called for the mobilization of the 116th fighter squadron commanded by Lt. Col. Frank Frost. The other unit called to active duty was the 116th weather detachment.

“These are the first air guard units called to active duty in Washington,” said Col. Ellsworth C. French. “As matters stand at this time, they will remain at Geiger field, it having proven adequate for training purposes during field exercises here last June.”

Frost said he was notified of the mobilization by Brig. Gen. H.R. Wallace. The two men then spoke about the conditions at Geiger and whether it could house and feed the necessary personnel.

“The official order calling the units to duty has not been received,” French said. “Therefore, nothing can be said as to the length of time that the units will remain at Geiger.”

Allied naval and air forces pounded Chinese and North Korean troop concentrations as they gave ground towards the port of Hungnam.

The U.S. Air Force had on Sunday pulled out of Yonpo airfield, which was Hungnam’s major airport. U.S. Forces used carrier-based aircraft and artillery to disrupt the buildup of three North Korean divisions of soldiers who were massing for an attack.