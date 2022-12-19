The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man killed in Pullman SWAT standoff identified

Dec. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

From staff reports

The Whitman County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man who was killed by a SWAT team in an overnight standoff in Pullman last week.

Brent L. Kopacka, 36, was shot and killed by the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 15, near the Washington State University campus, the coroner’s office said on Monday.

Police responded to a call for a weapons offense the night before at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Latah Street, according to a police statement. The man barricaded himself in the apartment after police attempted to make contact, police said.

The man fired his gun from the apartment after the SWAT team and crisis negotiators arrived at the scene. The WSU campus went on lockdown as a result of the incident.

