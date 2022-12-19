Thor-Freya corridor, I-90 exit ramp back open for motorists after complicated, prolonged construction

Most lanes on Thor and Freya streets as well as the Interstate 90 eastbound exit ramp are back open after a nearly $9 million road construction project caused headaches for business owners, construction workers and motorists for most of the year.

Crews rebuilt the asphalt streets with more durable concrete on Thor and Freya, between Sprague and Hartson avenues, according to the city of Spokane. Workers also replaced old water pipes.

“This was one of the largest Public Works projects the City tackled in 2022 and brings significant improvements to the area as preparations continue for future North South Corridor work by (Washington State Department of Transportation),” Public Works Director Marlene Feist said in a news release. “We appreciate the patience of the community and are happy to be able to have it back open.”

The project, which started in March, did not come without challenges and delays.

Mike Reilly, an owner of Cameron-Reilly LLC, which was the general contractor for the project, wrote a July letter to the mayor and City Council that vandalism, thefts and threats plagued crews. He attributed the issues to nearby Camp Hope.

Business owners said the construction led to a huge decline in customers and made it difficult to access storefronts.

The project was broken into seven phases to allow access to businesses and required 37 different traffic revisions, the city said.

The project was estimated to be completed at the end of October, but supply chain issues, labor challenges and snowy, cold weather negatively affected the timeline. Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures in the corridor for final detail work, according to the city.