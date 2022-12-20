History for Chron

Walt Franklin Horan, who served Washington’s 5th Congressional District for 22 consecutive years, died during a trip to Manila. He was 68.

The former Wenatchee orchardist had served the local district in Congress longer than other person up to that time.

He lost two years prior to Rep. Thomas S. Foley. It was also during that campaign that Horan had suffered a heart attack, although his health had improved since.

“I know that Walt will be remembered for a long and able career of service as a congressman,” Foley said. “All of his countless friends, of whom I like to count myself one, will miss him deeply.”

Horan attended Washington State University after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War I.

“His loss will be felt by the entire district,” said Mrs. Hugh W. McElroy, the former Republican county chairwomanan who led some of Horan’s campaigns. “Walt Horan personified the integrity and principles we all like to see in our public officials.

“He leaves a world of friends whose lives have been influenced by knowing him.”