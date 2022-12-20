The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Dec. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:17 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: UC Davis at UCLA Pac-12

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1

4 p.m.: Southern Utah at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: Michigan vs. North Carolina ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: New Orleans at Purdue ESPNU

6 p.m.: Auburn at Washington Pac-12

7 p.m.: Arizona State at San Francisco CBSSN

8 p.m.: Colorado State vs. USC Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga SWX

6:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn NBATV

5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers NBATV

Football, college

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: New Jersey at Florida TNT

6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Dallas TNT

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:45 p.m.: Mary Hardin Baylor at Whitworth 1230-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Long Beach State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college women’s

6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

5:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11 a.m.: WSU Football Signing Day Special 920-AM / 100.7-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:30 p.m.: EWU Football Signing Day Special 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

