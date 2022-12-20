On the Air
Dec. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:17 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: UC Davis at UCLA Pac-12
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Villanova FS1
4 p.m.: Southern Utah at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: Michigan vs. North Carolina ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: New Orleans at Purdue ESPNU
6 p.m.: Auburn at Washington Pac-12
7 p.m.: Arizona State at San Francisco CBSSN
8 p.m.: Colorado State vs. USC Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga SWX
6:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn NBATV
5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at L.A. Clippers NBATV
Football, college
6 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at Florida TNT
6:30 p.m.: Edmonton at Dallas TNT
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:45 p.m.: Mary Hardin Baylor at Whitworth 1230-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Long Beach State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college women’s
6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
5:30 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11 a.m.: WSU Football Signing Day Special 920-AM / 100.7-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:30 p.m.: EWU Football Signing Day Special 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.