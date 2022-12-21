Four-star Rainier Beach corner Caleb Presley announces flip from Oregon to hometown UW Huskies

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

A year ago, five-star offensive tackle and Rainier Beach standout Josh Conerly Jr. signed with Oregon over the in-state Huskies and countless others.

We’ll call this revenge at Rainier Beach.SEATTLE – Caleb Presley – a prospect from Seattle’s Rainier Beach High School and four-star corner in the 2023 class – has flipped his commitment from Oregon to the University of Washington, he announced on social media Wednesday.

The top player in the state signed with the hometown Huskies.

A 6-foot, 180-pound corner, Presley is ranked as the No. 23 corner nationally and the No. 217 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He initially committed to the Ducks on July 5 over UW, Michigan State, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington State and more.

Presley – who attended the Huskies’ 39-28 home win over Michigan State on Sept. 17 and took an official visit to UW on Dec. 2 – joins a defensive back class that also includes four-star corner Curley Reed; four-star safety Vincent Holmes; three-star junior college corner Thaddeus Dixon; and three-star prep corners Leroy Bryant and Diesel Gordon.

The reinforcements are welcome. UW ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in interceptions , 10th in pass touchdowns allowed and 10th in opponent pass efficiency rating. The Huskies will be tasked with replacing starting cornerback Jordan Perryman this offseason.

Presley may be ready to step right in.

“This is a guy that, as a freshman in high school, started as a corner on a state championship team at Eastside Catholic,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “He started opposite Ayden Hector, a three-year starter. And when you look at that team that year, it was dominated by (Ohio State defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau). It was dominated by so many Division I guys. As a freshman, he got thrown into the fire. Eastside Catholic played a tough schedule that year.

“He’s been a four-year varsity starter – two at Eastside, two at Beach. He was playing in one of the top three programs in the state and starting as a freshman, so I don’t think he’s a guy that’s going to need a lot of seasoning.”