History for Chron
Dec. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:31 p.m.
Several divisions led by Germany’s Field Marshal Karl von Rundstedt slammed into U.S. Army forces in the Ardennes region in France near the border with Belgium.
U.S. commanders described a dire situation that was compared to the nation’s worst wartime setback since losing the Philippines in 1942.
The winter offensive by Germany thrust further into Belgium in three days than allied forces were able to penetrate into Germany in three months.
U.S. Secretary of the War Henry L. Stimson said the German offensive was designed to halt the American drive into the Saar region.
“Under these circumstances,” Stimson said, “the Nazi regime has not a great deal to lose and might gain a few months.
“I have the utmost confidence in the wisdom, energy and aggressive fighting attitude of Gen. Eisenhower and his leaders.”The deepest German thrust was 14 miles west of Malmedy where tank columns cut the Liege-Bastogne-Arlon road and reached the village of Hoyemont, which is several miles north of Bastogne.
