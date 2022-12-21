Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Oshogatsu – A Buddhist New Year’s Festival – A two-day Japanese Buddhist New Year’s Festival and Sale. Includes Buddhist services, food sales and sales of Japanese prints, vintage Japanese dolls, dishes and more. Japanese food for sale includes traditional mochi, mochi desserts, inari sushi and sweet taiyaki fish shaped pancakes. Pre-orders required for the traditional mochi at SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com. Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Free entrance; food/$3-$6. (509) 534-7954.

Classes/Workshops

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.