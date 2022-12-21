Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log ten hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack.

Scribbler’s Society Writing Club – Join fellow writers for brainstorming, critiquing and inspiration. In-person every second and fourth Monday of the month, 2-3 p.m., in the Gozzer Room. All ages welcome. Space is limited. For questions, email lmoore@cdalibrary.org. Monday, 2-3 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Well Read Evening Book Club – Well Read Evening Book Club meets on the first Thursday of each month. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 215-2265.

Queer & Weird Book Club – This group meets on the fourth Saturday of the month. For more information, contact Vanessa at vanessa@auntiesbooks.com. Saturday, 6 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.