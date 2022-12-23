NHL: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin made history with a first -period goal against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night, tying the late Gordie Howe for second among NHL goal leaders.

He didn’t stop there, adding an empty -netter late in the third period to surpass Howe with the 802nd goal of his career.

Ovechkin’s first goal broke a scoreless tie with 1 minute, 38 seconds left in the first period on a pass from Dylan Strome past Jets goalie David Rittich.

Washington won the game 4-1.

Ovechkin trails Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 for the most career goals in NHL history.

Houston rallies to win Independence Bowl

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Houston held Louisiana scoreless in the second half to win the Independence Bowl 23-16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Cougars (8-5) trailed by 10 points at halftime, after Ragin Cajuns (6-7) kicker Kenneth Almedares made three field goals in the second quarter. Nathaniel Dell threw a pair of touchdown passes to Clayton Tune in the second half, including one from 12 yards to take the lead with 20 seconds left.

• Wake Forest wins Gasparilla Bowl: Sam Hartman threw three touchdowns to lead Wake Forest past Missouri 27-17 at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Hartman gave the Demon Deacons (8-5) a 20-17 lead on a 48-yard pass to Jahmal Banks late in the third quarter.

He then put the game out of reach on a 16-yard touchdown to Taylor Morin with 2:33 remaining.

Beard’s fiancee retracts choking allegation

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Randi Trew, the woman who alleged domestic violence against Texas coach Chris Beard, leading to his arrest and felony charge on Dec. 12, has retracted her original statement to police, saying Beard did not strangle her and that she did not want him to be arrested.

Trew said that Beard was acting in self-defense, according to a statement sent from her lawyer to the Associated Press.

Texas is still reviewing the incident and did not comment on Trew’s statement.

Davis out with foot injury, could return in January

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be evaluated for a return to play after another seven to 10 days, dealing with an injury to his right foot.

The Lakers announced that Davis has a “stress injury” but are hopeful it won’t require surgery.

Jets assistant coach suspended for gambling

NFL: New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin was suspended for at least one year for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Austin, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, is appealing the suspension.

Phillies sign Kimbrel to one-year, $10 million deal

MLB: The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Kimbrel had a 3.75 ERA with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Local watch

NBA

Zach Collins (GU), San Antonio: 9 points, 5 rebounds 1 assist and 1 block in a 133-113 loss to host Orlando.

Andrew Nembhard (GU), Indiana: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in a 111-108 win over host Miami.

From staff reports