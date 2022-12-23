History for Chron

Colonel Thomas G. Aston, a veteran of the Spanish-American War and host of an annual event for all Spokane-area military officers, died following a short battle with pneumonia.

Aston, who worked as the claim agent for Washington Water Power, had spoken just the week before at a luncheon for the military affairs committee of the Spokane Chamber of Commerce.

He also organized the state militia after the old Second Washington Regiment had been mustered into federal service to fight in World War I.

After the war ended, Aston became commander of the 161st Infantry Regiment. He remained in that role at the time of his death.

The 161st regiment had companies across Washington stationed in Bellingham, Everett, Prosser, Pullman, Wenatchee, Yakima and Spokane. Aston also served as station commander in Spokane and had 41st Division of Aviation at Felts field.