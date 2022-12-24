On the air
Sat., Dec. 24, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
10:30 a.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington in Honolulu ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine in Honolulu ESPNU
1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton Fox 28
3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Washington State vs. Utah State in Honolulu ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Southern Methodist vs. Hawaii in Honolulu ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
9 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks ABC / ESPN
11:30 a.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC / ESPN
2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ABC / ESPN
5 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC / ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ABC / ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams CBS
5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Washington State vs. Utah State in Honolulu 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
9:30 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
1:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
