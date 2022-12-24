The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 26° Cloudy
Sports

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

10:30 a.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington in Honolulu ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine in Honolulu ESPNU

1:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton Fox 28

3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Washington State vs. Utah State in Honolulu ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Southern Methodist vs. Hawaii in Honolulu ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

9 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Knicks ABC / ESPN

11:30 a.m.: L.A. Lakers at Dallas ABC / ESPN

2 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston ABC / ESPN

5 p.m.: Memphis at Golden State ABC / ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ABC / ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams CBS

5:20 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic: Washington State vs. Utah State in Honolulu 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

9:30 a.m.: Green Bay at Miami 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

1:15 p.m.: Denver at L.A. Rams 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Arizona 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

