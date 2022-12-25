The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis ABC / ESPN

Hockey, World Junior Championship

8 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Finland NHL

10:30 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL

1 p.m.: United States vs. Latvia NHL

3:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Czech Republic NHL

Soccer, English Premier League

4:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Brentford USA

7 a.m.: Newcastle at Leicester City USA

9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Aston Villa USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis 92.5-FM

Sports talk

8 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

All events subject to change

