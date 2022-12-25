On the air
Sun., Dec. 25, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland NBA
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Portland Root
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Quick Lane Bowl: New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis ABC / ESPN
Hockey, World Junior Championship
8 a.m.: Switzerland vs. Finland NHL
10:30 a.m.: Austria vs. Sweden NHL
1 p.m.: United States vs. Latvia NHL
3:30 p.m.: Canada vs. Czech Republic NHL
Soccer, English Premier League
4:30 a.m.: Tottenham at Brentford USA
7 a.m.: Newcastle at Leicester City USA
9:30 a.m.: Liverpool at Aston Villa USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis 92.5-FM
Sports talk
8 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
All events subject to change
