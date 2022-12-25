Outdoor writing contest second place: Homesick
Sun., Dec. 25, 2022
I want to go home.
We live at home, mom tells me, this is home.
But she does not know that home is the willow tree that I crawl under when my heart is too heavy for my body, my grass-stained knees now offering company to my tear-stained cheeks.
She will never understand that home is the thunderstorm that I dance barefoot in, the wet pavement my stage, the lightning my spotlight, the thunder screaming “Encore!”
The first time I put on makeup was in my backyard, hidden in a cluster of raspberry bushes. I squeezed one of the delicate berries between my index finger and my thumb, and I painted my cheeks with the vibrant red juice in a way that only a 6-year-old could.
The Earth acknowledged my beauty.
She nested twigs in my hair as barrettes, and she painted my nails a deep mahogany.
My mom was horrified when she saw me.
But I had never felt so beautiful before.
I had never felt so at home.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.