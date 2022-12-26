Late in the fourth quarter, down by less than a touchdown, the Eastern Eagles’ WR Miles Williams seeming makes a hero catch in heavy coverage, but as the scrum hits the ground, the ball pops loose and MSU’s Danny Uluilakepa (30) caught it before it hit the ground and was ruled an interception, ending the Eagle’s hopes for one more score to win the game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at EWU in Cheney, Washington. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The Spokesman-Review’s dedicated staff of photo journalists helps bring to life stories about the residents and communities in the Inland Northwest. At a moment’s notice, they may drive many miles to photograph an event or people in the news. They make feature photos that take planning and special equipment. In covering assignments, they aim to tell the human story without judgment, but with kindness and sensitivity to the person or persons in front of them.

Serendipity has highlighted a photographer’s work from 2022 on Mondays for the past month.

Jesse Tinsley’s work is displayed this week. Work from Dan Pelle, Kathy Plonka, Tyler Tjomsland and Colin Mulvany was published in previous weeks.