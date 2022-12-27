Literary Calendar

“Cozy Up with a Good Book” Reading Challenge – Log ten hours of reading and write three book reviews to complete this reading challenge over the winter season. Parents reading to children, write which three books your children enjoyed most for their three book reviews. Challenge runs Through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome to join the challenge by downloading the Beanstack Reading Tracker App or visiting whitcolib.org/beanstack. Virtual.

Evening Book Group – The Well-Read Evening Group meets the first Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Well-Read Moose Bookstore, 2048 N. Main St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 215-2265.

3 Minute Mic – Open mic poetry, readers may share up to three minutes worth. Featuring Jonathan Potter, author of the new poetry and photography collection, “Sunrise Hexagrams.” Friday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. (509) 838-0206.

The Gilded Ones Series: Author Talk with Namina Forna – An action packed online conversation with New York Times bestselling author of “The Gilded Ones” Series in a discussion about her second installment in the series, “The Merciless Ones.” Register at libraryc.org/scld/21560. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual.