Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Fourth ranked Gonzaga Prep boys fall to No. 3 Federal Way; Ferris girls win at Eagle Classic

Dec. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:18 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Federal Way 82, Gonzaga Prep 57: Dace Pleasant scored 23 points and the third-ranked Eagles (8-1) used a big second quarter to pull away from the No. 4 Bullpups (6-1) at the Bellarmine Prep Holiday Tournament in Tacoma.

Jamil Miller scored 22 points and Henry Sandberg added 13 for G-Prep, which faces tourney host Bellarmine Prep on Wednesday.

Mt. Spokane 82, Mariner 60: Bode Gardner scored a season-high 22 points and the third-ranked Wildcats (7-1) topped the Marauders (4-5) at the CV Holiday Tournament.

Maverick Sanders scored 14 points and Andrew Rayment added 13 for Mt. Spokane. Makai Bloomfield led Mariner with 22 points.

Kamiakin 72, Central Valley 43: Peter Dress scored 17 points and the Braves (5-1) beat the Bears (0-7) at the CV Holiday Tournament. Daniel Crowley led CV with eight points.

Pullman 97, Lakeland 50: Jaedyn Brown hit five 3-pointers and scored 35 points and the Greyhounds (6-0) beat the Hawks (2-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS. Nick Nowell led Lakeland with 12 points.

Rogers 70, Newport 42: Deon Kinsey and Treshon Green scored 18 points apiece and the Pirates (5-2) topped the Grizzlies (2-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ronan Sherman led Newport with 14 points.

West Valley 55, Ephrata 40: Rosko Schroder scored 15 points, Grady Walker had 11 and the Eagles (5-1) beat the Tigers (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Shadle Park 55, Prairie (ID) 40: Jacob Boston scored 13 points and the Highlanders (2-3) topped the Pirates (1-5) at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston. Shadle faces Clarkston in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Clarkston 52, Pendleton (OR) 36: Xavier Santana hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Carter Steinwand added 14 and the Bantams (4-2) beat the Buckaroos (3-7) at the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Davenport 72, Riverside 57: Tennessee Rainwater scored 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and the Gorillas (8-0) topped the Rams (0-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Jake Graham led Riverside with 19 points and Jake Gaffaney added 18.

Northwest Christian 64, Lakeside 42: Avi West scored 21 points, Nathan Clark added 15 and the Crusaders (1-6) topped the Eagles (5-1) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Adam Edwards led Lakeside with 14 points.

Bonners Ferry 72, Medical Lake 26: Ridge Williams and Thomas Bateman scored 13 points apiece and the Badgers (4-0) beat the Cardinals (0-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Taylor Oliver led Medical Lake with nine points.

Liberty 66, Timberlake 45: Lincoln Foland scored 14 points, Brandon Finau added 13 and the Lancers (3-4) beat the Tigers (2-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Vaughn Higgins led Timberlake with 11 points.

Girls basketball

Emerald Ridge 51, Mt. Spokane 40: Jaryah McGriff scored 16 points and the Jaguars (7-1) beat the Wildcats (3-3) in the Top of the Peak tournament at Glacier Peak HS. Bryten Gumke led Mt. Spokane with 12 points.

Ferris 75, West Valley 41: Kayla Jones hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Saxons (4-4) beat the Eagles (0-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Chloe DeHaro led WV with 37 points.

Shadle Park 47, Medical Lake 46: Kyleigh Archer scored 14 points and the Highlanders (2-3) came from five points down at the start of the fourth quarter to edge the Cardinals (3-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Charde Luat led Medical Lake with 14 points.

Davenport 62, Rogers 35: Glenna Soliday scored 14 points, Emalie Jacoby added 13 and the Gorillas (4-2) beat the Pirates (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ajah Garza led Rogers with 13 points.

Clarkston 68, Grangeville 47: Kendall Wallace scored 20 points, Alahondra Perez added 12 and the seventh-ranked Bantams (6-1) beat the Bulldogs (4-5) at the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Lakeside 74, Liberty 58: Ayanna Tobeck scored 19 points, Avery Haff added 16 and the Eagles (6-2) downed the Lancers (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley HS on Tuesday. Ellie Denny scored 28 points and Kendall Denny had 14 for Liberty.

Okanogan 64, Deer Park 38: Jacey Boesel scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (6-0) beat the eighth-ranked Stags (6-2) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Darian Herring led Deer Park with 17 points.

Northport 33, Newport 24: Belle Stark scored 13 points and the Mustangs (3-5) beat the Grizzlies (0-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Koyes Reedy led Newport with 12 points.

Lakeland 69, Riverside 17: Lila Kiefer scored 21 points and the Hawks (5-6) beat the Rams (3-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Olivia Gannon led Riverside with nine points.

St. George’s 66, Bonners Ferry 40: Carsyn Gildehaus scored 21 points, Margreit Galow added 18 and the Dragons (5-3) beat the Badgers (6-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Asha Abubakari led Bonners Ferry with 12 points.

Timberlake 68, Ephrata 30: Malia Miller scored 19 points, Ciera Soumas added 16 and the Tigers (8-0) beat Ephrata (5-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

