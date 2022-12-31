Difference makers: Drew Timme’s 35-point, 10-rebound double-double paces Gonzaga in 111-88 win over Pepperdine

Drew Timme

The senior forward closed out 2022 with another

scoring barrage. Timme scored 22 points in the first half, made his first 3-pointer since the Phil Knight Legacy and opened 10 of 12 from the field. Timme added 13 points in the second half, moving past Elias Harris to become Gonzaga’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 1,861 career points. The Texas native finished 15 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds to go with five assists.

Julian StrawtherThe Zags had contributions from a handful of players not named Timme in their fifth 100-point game this season. Strawther hit the 20-point mark for the second time this season, finishing with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from the 3-point line. It was Strawther’s highest point total since the junior wing scored 23 points in a win over Xavier at the Phil Knight Legacy. Strawther also had four rebounds.

Turning pointGonzaga’s offense never cooled off in Saturday’s 23-point victory, but the Bulldogs slowed the Waves on their end of the floor late in the first half. The game was tied at 36 with 7:06 remaining in the half when Pepperdine’s offense hit a wall. The Waves didn’t score for another 3 minutes, allowing the Zags to go on a 9-0 run and open up a 45-36 lead.