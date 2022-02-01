Prep roundup: Central Valley’s Dylan Darling sets GSL single-game scoring record with 58 points; Mead girls stay undefeated

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys basketball GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 97, North Central 65: Dylan Darling scored 58 points, breaking the GSL single-game scoring record, and the visiting Bears (12-6, 6-2) beat the Wolfpack (4-12, 1-5).

He also set the CV mark in total field goals made with 22, including six from beyond the arc.

Darling tied the mark last week, held by University’s Brett Bailey from 2013, with 47 points in an 81-74 win over Mt. Spokane.

Elijah Williams led NC with 26 points.

Mead 67 at University 55: Justin Sands scored 17 points and the visiting Panthers (7-10, 3-3) beat the Titans (12-6, 5-3).

Jeremiah Sibley led U-Hi with 14 points.

Lewis and Clark 59, Cheney 53: Gentz Hilburn scored 17 points, Landon Lewis added 14 and the Tigers (7-10, 3-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-14, 0-7).

LC scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback. Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 20 points.

Mt. Spokane 68, Ridgeline 35: Maverick Sanders scored 24 points and the visiting Wildcats (15-3, 5-1) beat the Falcons (0-16, 0-6).

Mt. Spokane used an 18-4 run in the second quarter to pull away.

GSL 2A

Pullman 75, Shadle Park 56: Grayson Hunt scored 26 points, Jaedyn Brown added 24 and the Greyhounds (15-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (4-12, 2-5).

Kohlby Sorweide led Shadle Park with 33 points.

West Valley 59, East Valley 54: Turner Livingston scored 15 points and the visiting Eagles (14-2, 5-1) beat the Knights (5-11, 1-5).

Grady Walker and Jackson Harty added 13 points apiece for West Valley. Diezel Wilkinson led East Valley with 19 points and Luke Holecek added 17.

Clarkston 72, Rogers 29: The Bantams (11-5, 5-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-14, 1-6).

Northeast A

Lakeside 59, Riverside 42: Brayden Field scored 31 points, hitting 6 of 10 beyond the arc, and the visiting Eagles (12-7, 8-3) beat the Rams (2-14, 1-7). Jordan Nortz led Riverside with 13 points.

Freeman 60, Deer Park 41: Quin Goldsmith scored 29 points and the visiting Scotties (17-1, 10-0) beat the Stags (9-6, 2-5). Hayden Oyler added 13 points for Freeman. Cole Krepcik led Deer Park with 22 points.

Colville 64, Newport 41: Rhett Foulkes scored 16 points, McKennon Floener added 12 and the Crimson Hawks (15-3, 8-2) beat the Grizzlies (0-14, 0-10). Ethan Balazs led Newport with 14 points.

Northeast 2B

Idaho

Lake City 62, Post Falls 43: The Timberwolves (17-0, 5-0) beat the Trojans (3-14, 0-6) in an Inland Empire game.

Coeur d’Alene 68, Lewiston 62: The visiting Vikings (11-4, 5-2) topped the Bengals (12-5, 2-3) in an Inland Empire game.

Girls basketball

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 72, University 54: Olivia Moore scored 22 points, Teryn Gardner added 21 and the visiting Panthers (16-0, 6-0) beat the Titans (6-11, 3-5).

Julianna Jeross led U-Hi with 11 points.

Lewis and Clark 40, Cheney 29: Nyah Ankcorn totaled eight points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four blocks and the Tigers (10-7, 5-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (5-12, 1-6).

Alexis Storey added eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for LC. Megan Schuller led Cheney with nine points.

Central Valley 69, North Central 30: Autumn Agnew scored 15 points, Makenna Monks added 11 and the visiting Bears (9-7, 4-3) beat the Wolfpack (2-14, 0-6).

Greta Marko led NC with 10 points.

Mt. Spokane 58, Ridgeline 23: Sloan Gardner scored 22 points and the visiting Wildcats (7-9, 4-2) beat the Falcons (0-16, 0-6).

Kaydin Renken led Ridgeline with nine points.

GSL 2A

Pullman 51, Shadle Park 30 : Elise McDougle scored 17 points, Sehra Singh added 14 and the Greyhounds (5-11, 0-5) beat the visiting Highlanders (3-11, 2-5).

Katelyn Pomerinke led Shadle Park with 14 points.

Clarkston 82, Rogers 28: Alyssa Whittle scored 15 points, Kendall Wallace added 13 and the Bantams (11-5, 5-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-13, 1-5).

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 12 points.

Northeast A

Lakeside 42, Riverside 30: Macy Cummings scored 18 points and the visiting Eagles (8-8, 4-4) beat the Rams (2-11, 0-7).

Aquinna Riggles led Riverside with nine points.

Freeman 60, Deer Park 38: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 17 points and the visiting Scotties (12-5, 7-2) beat the Stags (9-4, 2-3). Allie Garry led Deer Park with 11 points.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 17: Ellie Denny scored 16 points, Teagan Colvin added 14 and the visiting Lancers (14-1, 7-1) beat the Broncos (6-10, 2-3).

Idaho

Lake City 48, Post Falls 44: Sophia Zufelt scored 19 points and the Timberwolves (18-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Trojans (15-6, 5-4) in an Inland Empire game.

Capri Sims led Post Falls with 13 points.

Coeur d’Alene 48, Lewiston 35: Madi Symons scored 12 points and the visiting Vikings (18-3, 8-0) beat the Bengals (8-12, 1-7) in an Inland Empire game.

Libby Awbery added 11 points for Coeur d’Alene. Katy Wessels led Lewiston with 11 points.