On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Drexel at Delaware CBS Sports

3 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown FS1

4 p.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2

4 p.m.: NC A&T at Winthrop ESPNU

5 p.m.: Marshall at Old Dominion CBS Sports

5 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN

5 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio St. FS1

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Utah ESPNU

6 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford Pac-12/Washington

7 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado FS1

8 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona St. ESPN2

8 p.m.: Hawaii at UC-Riverside ESPNU

8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington

8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Portland Root

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: BYU at Portland Root

6 p.m.: Idaho St. at Montana St. SWX

7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN

Basketball, high school boys, NIBC

Noon: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) ESPNU

2 p.m.: La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta TNT

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TNT

Football, college

9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice…………………………………………………ESPNU

Noon: Senior Bowl: Practice………………………………………………………..ESPN2

5 p.m.: East-West Shrine Bowl………………………………………………………….NFL

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown………………………………………………..ESPN

Golf

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Championship Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

12 a.m. (Friday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf

3:30 a.m. (Friday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf

Winter Olympics

3:45 a.m.: Skiing: Men’s Moguls Qualifying USA

5:10 a.m.: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Finland USA

7:30 a.m.: Curling: Norway vs. Canada USA

4:35 p.m.: Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland USA

5 p.m.: Figure skating: Team Event NBC

5 p.m.: Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Moguls Qualifying NBC

6:30 p.m.: Curling: Italy vs. Norway USA

8:10 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Russia vs. Switzerland USA

10:30 p.m.: Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 1080-AM

5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 790-AM

All events subject to change

