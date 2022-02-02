On the Air
Wed., Feb. 2, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Drexel at Delaware CBS Sports
3 p.m.: St. John’s at Georgetown FS1
4 p.m.: Memphis at Cincinnati ESPN2
4 p.m.: NC A&T at Winthrop ESPNU
5 p.m.: Marshall at Old Dominion CBS Sports
5 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona ESPN
5 p.m.: Iowa at Ohio St. FS1
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Utah ESPNU
6 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford Pac-12/Washington
7 p.m.: San Francisco at BYU CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado FS1
8 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona St. ESPN2
8 p.m.: Hawaii at UC-Riverside ESPNU
8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12/Washington
8 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Portland Root
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: BYU at Portland Root
6 p.m.: Idaho St. at Montana St. SWX
7 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA ESPN
Basketball, high school boys, NIBC
Noon: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.) ESPNU
2 p.m.: La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Atlanta TNT
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TNT
Football, college
9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice…………………………………………………ESPNU
Noon: Senior Bowl: Practice………………………………………………………..ESPN2
5 p.m.: East-West Shrine Bowl………………………………………………………….NFL
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown………………………………………………..ESPN
Golf
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Championship Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
12 a.m. (Friday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf
3:30 a.m. (Friday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf
Winter Olympics
3:45 a.m.: Skiing: Men’s Moguls Qualifying USA
5:10 a.m.: Women’s hockey: U.S. vs. Finland USA
7:30 a.m.: Curling: Norway vs. Canada USA
4:35 p.m.: Curling: Canada vs. Switzerland USA
5 p.m.: Figure skating: Team Event NBC
5 p.m.: Skiing: Men’s and Women’s Moguls Qualifying NBC
6:30 p.m.: Curling: Italy vs. Norway USA
8:10 p.m.: Women’s hockey: Russia vs. Switzerland USA
10:30 p.m.: Curling: U.S. vs. Sweden USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Southern Utah 1080-AM
5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Stanford 920-AM
6 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Diego 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Pacific at Gonzaga 790-AM
All events subject to change
