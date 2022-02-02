Reader photo: Egg thief
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 2, 2022
An egg thief as seen in the foggy hills of Saltese Uplands Conservation Area.
“It is likely an owl egg,” photographer Angela Marie writes. “Crows and ravens attack owl nests to decrease predation as the owl will attack the crows at night when roosting when their poor night sight makes them virtually defenseless.”
