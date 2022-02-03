Idaho women shock Big Sky leader Southern Utah with 82-63 win

From staff reports

Sydney Gandy scored a season-high 22 points, making four 3-pointers, as the University of Idaho women’s basketball team upset Big Sky Conference-leading Southern Utah 82-63 Thursday night at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

Beyonce Bea scored 15, Louise Forsyth had 13 points and Allison Kirby added 12 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals for the Vandals (5-13 overall, 4-5 Big Sky).

Alexa Lord led Southern Utah (12-7, 8-2) with 16 points.

Men

Southern Utah 75, Idaho 59: Tevian Jones scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (14-6, 8-2 Big Sky) past the visiting Vandals (5-17, 2-10) in Cedar City, Utah.

Mikey Dixon led Idaho with 17 points. Trevante Anderson and Rashad Smith scored 11 apiece.