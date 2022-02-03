On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Dartmouth at Yale ESPNU
3 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Richmond ESPN2
3:30 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Akron CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Quinnipiac at St. Peter’s ESPNU
4 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Toledo at Ball State ESPNU
6 p.m.: San Diego State at Colorado State FS1
8 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State FS1
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado Pac-12 Washington
7 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Cleveland at Charlotte NBA
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Portland Root
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas ESPN
Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Gymnastics, college women
7 p.m.: Utah at UCLA ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: NHL Skills Competition ESPN
Olympics
11 a.m.: Figure skating, mixed doubles curling USA
5 p.m.: Opening ceremony NBC
5 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: Switzerland vs. Sweden USA
7 p.m.: Women’s snowboarding: slopestyle qualifying USA
8:50 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. Finland USA
10:30 p.m.: Men’s ski jumping: normal hill qualifying USA
11:45 p.m.: Men’s and women’s skiing USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Linfield 1230-AM
Basketball, high school boys
5:15 p.m.: GSL: Mt. Spokane at University 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Mercer at Chattanooga ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Butler FS1
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina CBS
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN
11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1
11 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2
11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis ESPNU
11 a.m.: East Tennessee St. at Wofford CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Purdue Fox 28
1 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12/Washington
1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M ESPN2
1 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers FS1
1 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona Fox 28
3 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
3 p.m.: SMU at Wichita St. ESPN2
3 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado FS1
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Drake ESPNU
3 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St. CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Diego Root
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
5 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPNU
5 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah FS1
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU ESPN
7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN2
7 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton ESPNU
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga Root/SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ABC
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland Root
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Gymnastics, college women
1 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington
5:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon St. Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
Noon: All-Star Game: East vs. West ABC
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX
Olympics
5:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. ROC USA
7:30 a.m.: Short track, men’s luge, biathlon, women’s ski jump USA
11 a.m.: Men’s and women’s skiing, men’s luge NBC
1 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. China, USA vs. Canada CNBC
4:30 p.m.: Men’s and women’s snowboarding USA
5 p.m.: Figure skating, men’s alpine skiing NBC
5 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. Czech Republic CNBC
11 p.m.: Speed skating, skiing, mixed doubles curling: Norway vs. Sweden USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM
5:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 790-AM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1
10 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio State CBS
11 a.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Missouri St. ESPNU
1 p.m.: Washington at Stanford ESPNU
3 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN2
9 a.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: Tennessee at UConn Fox 28
11 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12
11 a.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12 Washington
1 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN2
3 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver NBA
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers NBA
Bowling
2 p.m.: PBA: The U.S. Open FS1
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Horse racing
1 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football, NFL
Noon: Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars ABC/ESPN
Olympics
3:30 a.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing: moguls final USA
5:30 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. Switzerland USA
4 p.m.: Figure skating, women’s skiing NBC
4:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA
8 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. ROC USA
Rodeo
9 a.m.: PBR: The Ariat Invitational CBS
Rugby, men
7 p.m.: MLR: Toronto at Seattle Root
Soccer, women
4:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Chelsea CNBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11:30 a.m.: Pro Bowl 700-AM
All events subject to change
