This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

2. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)

3. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

7. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. “Quicksilver,” Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)

9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

10. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “American Muckraker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century,” James O’Keefe (Post Hill)

4. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

5. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

6. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

7. “Intended Consequences: How to Build Market-Leading Companies with Responsible Innovation,” Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill)

8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

9. “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety Into Motivation and You Can Too,” Jay Glazer (Dey Street)

10. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)