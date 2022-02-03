This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
2. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)
3. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
7. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. “Quicksilver,” Dean Koontz (Thomas & Mercer)
9. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
10. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
Nonfiction
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “American Muckraker: Rethinking Journalism for the 21st Century,” James O’Keefe (Post Hill)
4. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
5. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
6. “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today,” Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)
7. “Intended Consequences: How to Build Market-Leading Companies with Responsible Innovation,” Hemant Taneja (McGraw Hill)
8. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
9. “Unbreakable: How I Turned My Depression and Anxiety Into Motivation and You Can Too,” Jay Glazer (Dey Street)
10. “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation,” Rosemary Sullivan (Harper)
