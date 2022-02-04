On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series FS1
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN
9 a.m.: Mercer at Chattanooga ESPNU
9 a.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Butler FS1
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2
10 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina CBS
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN
11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1
11 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2
11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis ESPNU
11 a.m.: East Tennessee State at Wofford CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Purdue Fox 28
1 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12/Washington
1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M ESPN2
1 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers FS1
1 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at William & Mary CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona Fox 28
3 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN
3 p.m.: SMU at Wichita St. ESPN2
3 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado FS1
3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Drake ESPNU
3 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St. CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Diego Root
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN
5 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPNU
5 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah FS1
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU ESPN
7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN2
7 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at CS Fullerton ESPNU
7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga Root/SWX
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ABC
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland Root
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS
Gymnastics, college women
1 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPNU
3:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington
5:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon St. Pac-12
Hockey, NHL
Noon: All-Star Game: East vs. West ABC
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX
Olympics
5:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. ROC USA
7:30 a.m.: Short track, men’s luge, biathlon, women’s ski jump USA
11 a.m.: Men’s and women’s skiing, men’s luge NBC
1 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. China, USA vs. Canada CNBC
4:30 p.m.: Men’s and women’s snowboarding USA
5 p.m.: Figure skating, men’s alpine skiing NBC
5 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. Czech Republic CNBC
11 p.m.: Speed skating, skiing, mixed doubles curling: Norway vs. Sweden USA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
12:30 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM
5:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 790-AM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM
All events subject to change
