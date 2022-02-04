The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series FS1

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Illinois at Indiana ESPN

9 a.m.: Mercer at Chattanooga ESPNU

9 a.m.: UConn at Villanova Fox 28

9 a.m.: St. John’s at Butler FS1

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPN2

10 a.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina CBS

11 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN

11 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1

11 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse ESPN2

11 a.m.: Dayton at Saint Louis ESPNU

11 a.m.: East Tennessee State at Wofford CBS Sports

11:30 a.m.: Michigan at Purdue Fox 28

1 p.m.: Washington State at California Pac-12/Washington

1 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas ESPN

1 p.m.: Missouri at Texas A&M ESPN2

1 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers FS1

1 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at William & Mary CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Southern Cal at Arizona Fox 28

3 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina ESPN

3 p.m.: SMU at Wichita St. ESPN2

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado FS1

3 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Drake ESPNU

3 p.m.: UNLV at Utah St. CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at San Diego Root

5 p.m.: Kentucky at Alabama ESPN

5 p.m.: UCF at Memphis ESPN2

5 p.m.: Kansas State at TCU ESPNU

5 p.m.: New Mexico at Air Force CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Oregon at Utah FS1

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU ESPN

7 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona St. ESPN2

7 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at CS Fullerton ESPNU

7 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga Root/SWX

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: New York at L.A. Lakers ABC

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Portland Root

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am CBS

Gymnastics, college women

1 p.m.: Auburn at LSU ESPNU

3:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington

5:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Oregon St. Pac-12

Hockey, NHL

Noon: All-Star Game: East vs. West ABC

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX

Olympics

5:10 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. ROC USA

7:30 a.m.: Short track, men’s luge, biathlon, women’s ski jump USA

11 a.m.: Men’s and women’s skiing, men’s luge NBC

1 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. China, USA vs. Canada CNBC

4:30 p.m.: Men’s and women’s snowboarding USA

5 p.m.: Figure skating, men’s alpine skiing NBC

5 p.m.: Mixed doubles curling: USA vs. Czech Republic CNBC

11 p.m.: Speed skating, skiing, mixed doubles curling: Norway vs. Sweden USA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

12:30 p.m.: Washington State at California 920-AM

5:30 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM

7 p.m.: Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: BYU at Gonzaga 790-AM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific 1230-AM

All events subject to change

