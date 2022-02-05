Menu
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Cal Lutheran, 10 a.m.
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 1 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Washington at Colorado, both 11 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: CC Spokane at Whitworth, 1 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
