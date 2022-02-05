The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 39° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Menu

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Cal Lutheran, 10 a.m.

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 1 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Washington at Colorado, both 11 a.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: CC Spokane at Whitworth, 1 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.