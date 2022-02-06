On the Air
Sun., Feb. 6, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Furman at East Tennessee St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN
6 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Grambling St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona St. FS1
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina St. ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago NBA
6 p.m.: New York at Utah Root
Olympics
5 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating, Skiing NBC
5:15 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating USA
8:10 p.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey: USA vs. Canada USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, high school
5:15 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris (boys and girls) 700-AM
All events subject to change
