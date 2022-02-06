The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Virginia at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Furman at East Tennessee St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Kansas at Texas ESPN

6 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Grambling St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona St. FS1

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina St. ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Chicago NBA

6 p.m.: New York at Utah Root

Olympics

5 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating, Skiing NBC

5:15 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating USA

8:10 p.m.: Women’s Ice Hockey: USA vs. Canada USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, high school

5:15 p.m.: GSL: Lewis and Clark at Ferris (boys and girls) 700-AM

All events subject to change

