On the Air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Marquette at UConn FS1

4 p.m.: Rhode Island at VCU CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Auburn at Arkansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at TCU ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1

6 p.m.: Butler at Creighton CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Illinois at Purdue ESPN

6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Wichita St. at UCF ESPNU

7 p.m.: Pacific at Southern Cal Pac-12

8 p.m.: Colorado St. at Nevada CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN2

8 p.m.: St. Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara ESPNU

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: GSL: Stinky Sneaker: Central Valley at University SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: GSL: Stinky Sneaker: Central Valley at University SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers TNT

7 p.m.: Orlando at Portland Root

Soccer, men

Noon: Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley USA

Winter Olympics

4:30 p.m.: Women’s Snowboarding USA

5 p.m.: Skiing, Snowboarding NBC

8:35 p.m.: Women’s Alpine Skiing, Men’s Snowboarding NBC

12 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing USA

12:50 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Ice Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland USA

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s & Women’s Short Track USA

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM

Basketball, high school

4:45 p.m.: GSL: University at Central Valley (boys and girls)…….700-AM

All events subject to change

