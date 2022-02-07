On the Air
Mon., Feb. 7, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Marquette at UConn FS1
4 p.m.: Rhode Island at VCU CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Kentucky at South Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Auburn at Arkansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at TCU ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Villanova at St. John’s FS1
6 p.m.: Butler at Creighton CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Illinois at Purdue ESPN
6 p.m.: Michigan at Penn St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Wichita St. at UCF ESPNU
7 p.m.: Pacific at Southern Cal Pac-12
8 p.m.: Colorado St. at Nevada CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford ESPN2
8 p.m.: St. Mary’s (Cal) at Santa Clara ESPNU
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: GSL: Stinky Sneaker: Central Valley at University SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: GSL: Stinky Sneaker: Central Valley at University SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Brooklyn TNT
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers TNT
7 p.m.: Orlando at Portland Root
Soccer, men
Noon: Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley USA
Winter Olympics
4:30 p.m.: Women’s Snowboarding USA
5 p.m.: Skiing, Snowboarding NBC
8:35 p.m.: Women’s Alpine Skiing, Men’s Snowboarding NBC
12 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing USA
12:50 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Ice Hockey: ROC vs. Switzerland USA
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s & Women’s Short Track USA
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: WSU Coaches Show 920-AM
Basketball, high school
4:45 p.m.: GSL: University at Central Valley (boys and girls)…….700-AM
All events subject to change
