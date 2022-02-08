The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Menu

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022

Basketball

College men: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 7:30 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, noon. NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 5:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: West Valley at East Valley, 7 p.m.

High school girls: GSL: West Valley at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.