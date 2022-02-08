Menu
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022
Basketball
College men: NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 7:30 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, noon. NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, North Idaho at Columbia Basin, both 5:30 p.m.
High school boys: GSL: West Valley at East Valley, 7 p.m.
High school girls: GSL: West Valley at East Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
