Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Richmond at George Mason CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Houston at SMU ESPN2

4 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPNU

4 p.m.: Xavier at Seton Hall FS1

6 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Bradley CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPNU

6 p.m.: Georgetown at DePaul FS1

8 p.m.: San Diego St. at San Jose St. CBS Sports

8 p.m.: California at Oregon St. ESPNU

Basketball, college women

Noon: Oregon at Washington St. Pac-12

2 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: GSL Golden Throne: West Valley at East Valley SWX

Basketball, high school girls

5:30 p.m.: GSL Golden Throne: West Valley at East Valley SWX

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Golden State at Utah ESPN

Golf

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas TNT

7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root

7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver TNT

Soccer, men

11:45 a.m.: EPL: Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur USA

Volleyball, college men

7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal Pac-12

Winter Olympics

5:30 a.m.: Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark USA

5 p.m.: Women’s Snowboard, Men’s Figure Skating NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s Curling: USA vs. ROC CNBC

5:30 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating USA

7:20 p.m.: Men’s Snowboard USA

8 p.m.: Men’s Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia CNBC

10:05 p.m.: Men’s Alpine Skiing NBC

11:25 p.m.: Women’s Cross-Country Skiing USA

12:40 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Slovakia USA

3 a.m. (Wednesday): Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

