On the Air
Tue., Feb. 8, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Richmond at George Mason CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Houston at SMU ESPN2
4 p.m.: Louisville at Notre Dame ESPNU
4 p.m.: Xavier at Seton Hall FS1
6 p.m.: Loyola of Chicago at Bradley CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma ESPNU
6 p.m.: Georgetown at DePaul FS1
8 p.m.: San Diego St. at San Jose St. CBS Sports
8 p.m.: California at Oregon St. ESPNU
Basketball, college women
Noon: Oregon at Washington St. Pac-12
2 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: GSL Golden Throne: West Valley at East Valley SWX
Basketball, high school girls
5:30 p.m.: GSL Golden Throne: West Valley at East Valley SWX
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Chicago at Charlotte ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Golden State at Utah ESPN
Golf
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Nashville at Dallas TNT
7 p.m.: Arizona at Seattle Root
7:30 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver TNT
Soccer, men
11:45 a.m.: EPL: Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur USA
Volleyball, college men
7 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Southern Cal Pac-12
Winter Olympics
5:30 a.m.: Men’s Ice Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark USA
5 p.m.: Women’s Snowboard, Men’s Figure Skating NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s Curling: USA vs. ROC CNBC
5:30 p.m.: Men’s Figure Skating USA
7:20 p.m.: Men’s Snowboard USA
8 p.m.: Men’s Ice Hockey: Sweden vs. Latvia CNBC
10:05 p.m.: Men’s Alpine Skiing NBC
11:25 p.m.: Women’s Cross-Country Skiing USA
12:40 a.m. (Wednesday): Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Slovakia USA
3 a.m. (Wednesday): Mixed Team Freestyle Skiing USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
