Spokane Valley Tech First Semester Honor Roll
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 8, 2022
Spokane Valley Tech, in Spokane Valley, has announced its first semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. Eligible students are listed alphabetically by grade and GPA.
12th grade
4.0: Owen Andreasen, Johnathan Cadwallader, Emily Johnson, Gavin McAllister
3.5 and above: Gregory Allen, Nikko Brovick, Avalon Brown, Shelbi Fuller, Ashlynn Huttenmaier, Dominic Johnson, Jade Leinwebber, Luis Lipowicz, Dylan Martin, Dakota Parrish, Aidan Scott, Aria Vogel
11th grade
4.0: Brenen Breckenridge, Cameron Carson, Matthew Claypool, Keegan Phillips, Saxton Schultz, William Shoffner, Christian Smilden, Jason Todd, Sydney Windhorst
3.5 and above: Tyler Agnew, Mason Bray, Chloe Brooks, Lincoln Carter, Max Dillon, Cooper Driskell, Peyton Fischer, Nessa Greenup, Katherine Kautzman, Cason Lam, Phillip Major, Suzanna Osborn, Gunnar Schmerer, Joshua Sellburg, Joshua Stauffer, Asher Stewart
10th grade
4.0: Nicholas Danzer, Walker Jones, Chloe Matteson, Jaxon McArthur, James McConnell, Lucy Moore, Christian Sander, Caine Sonko, Ethan Swatzell, Mathew Wasson, Vincent Westerlund-Floyd, Bradyn White-Hall, Ruven Zubenko
3.5 and above: Kenneth Blycker, Jacob Cloward, Kaelan Conroy, Sabrie Culver, Jakihas Davis, Ashton Duckett, Morgan Facer, Aidan Hall, Austin Hania, Quinn Henderson, Aidan Hoag, Daniel Kuropatko, Chance Lalonde, Alexander Madden, Logan McMaster, Aundrea Prefontaine, Logan Schreifer, Egan Scofield, Logan Simmons
9th grade
4.0: Diana Morzhakova, Noelle Schultz, Rosalind Terhaar, Trynity VanGelder, Lauren Wear
3.5 and above: Destiny Adams, Isaac Barker, Dustin Bucholtz, Lily Chrisman, Zachary Cifrese, Makayla Cloward, Zander Darrington, Carson Gardner, Samantha Johnson, Jack Mannan, Afrika McClintock, Braden Meeks, Sarah Molloy, Elijah Papineau, Paul Profit, Brody Russell, Bryan Sandon, Sawyer Soule, Nicholas Stumph, Ava Sweeten, Justin Thompson, Joshua Ventling, Olivia Vignere, Sage Wehrman
