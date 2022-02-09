The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

Discovery: U.S. regulators have not challenged $43B WarnerMedia deal

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 9, 2022

The AT&amp;T logo is shown in Boston on July 29, 2019. U.S. antitrust regulators have cleared the $43 billion combination of Discovery and AT&amp;T’s WarnerMedia. (Associated Press )
The AT&T logo is shown in Boston on July 29, 2019. U.S. antitrust regulators have cleared the $43 billion combination of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia. (Associated Press )
By Tali Arbel Associated Press

U.S. antitrust regulators have not challenged the $43 billion combination of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia during a key review period, according to corporate securities filings, easing the way for the deal to close in the next few months.

In a big retreat for wireless giant AT&T, the company last year decided to separate WarnerMedia, which it bought in 2018 for $81 billion after a protracted antitrust battle with the Trump-era Justice Department.

WarnerMedia, home to CNN, HBO and HBO Max, would then combine with Discovery, the parent of networks like HGTV and its own streaming service, Discovery+.

Discovery Inc. said in a Wednesday filing that it and AT&T Inc. have not gotten objections from the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission during a key review period that has ended.

U.S. antitrust authorities could still decide to file suit, but that is uncommon. European antitrust regulators have already signed off, and the deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Discovery shareholders still have to approve it.

FTC spokesperson Betsy Lordan said the the FTC only announces when it is issuing a complaint. DOJ spokesperson Arlen Morales declined to comment. AT&T referred questions to Discovery.

The deal had not gone without criticism. Democratic lawmakers in December asked DOJ to take a hard look at the merger, saying it raises “significant antitrust concerns” and could threaten the industry’s workplace diversity efforts.

The Biden administration has called for a tougher version of antitrust enforcement and sued to stop a proposed $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster by German media giant Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, while also pursuing an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, now known as Meta, that could result in spinoffs of some of its businesses.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business