By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Sequins sparkled and feathers flew at the Northeast Community Center in Hillyard last week as the Hillyard Belles made their entrance.

Twirling parasols, the six-member troupe sashayed into the room while emcee Marvin Wilson sang, “The Hillyard Belles are Marching In” to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The Hillyard Belles, Trainmen and Show Band, is a nonprofit, volunteer, senior performance group that entertains at assisted living facilities and performs at community celebrations. Their vaudeville-style singing and dancing shows celebrate the young at heart.

Janet Ashley’s been with the group for 24 years.

“I came down to the center after I retired, and I heard music,” she recalled. “I followed my ears and joined right away!”

She and Judy Payne performed a playful rendition of the song “Sisters.”

Ashley grinned.

“I had no ability to dance or sing, but I’m still here – it’s a learning process.”

Payne said the Belles once numbered 25 or more, but now just five or six perform. They range in age from 65 to 87.

Six dancers made for a short chorus line during Thursday’s rehearsal, but what they lacked in numbers they made up for in smiles and enthusiasm.

One of the brightest smiles belonged to Sally Lorraine, a 22-year member of the Belles.

“We get along really well,” she said.

Unlike the rest of the group, Lorraine is a trained dancer. She spent many years with the USO, traveling the world, singing, dancing and performing aerial acts.

“They hung me from a wire out over the audience.”

When asked if she still does that act, she smiled.

“Not anymore if I can help it.”

Lorraine’s daughter, Lauri Siemens said her mother talked her into becoming a Belle.

She didn’t have to twist her arm.

“I wanted to spend time with her,” Siemens said.

Penny Sagendorf is their newest recruit. In addition to dancing in the group numbers, she performs a solo pantomime to “Bill Bailey.”

“I just joined in 2021. I’d seen them perform at the VFW,” she said. “I lost my husband three years ago and was looking for something fun.”

She found it with the Belles.

Member Stella Schindler said the group enjoys traveling to Odessa, Washington, for Deutschesfest.

“We hoot and holler,” she said.

Her favorite number, “The Clarinet Polka,” is a big hit at the festival.

In addition to community festivals and retirement centers, the Hillyard Belles are parade regulars. Last year they took first place in the Hillyard Hi-Jinks Parade – their blue ribbon is proudly displayed on the wall next to their rehearsal room.

While the Belles are the glittery draw, the Trainman and Show Band provide musical interludes, and dancers, soloists and storytellers often take a turn to shine during their variety shows.

The nonprofit has to find creative ways to fund gas and other expenses. Liz Koch makes costumes for small stuffed animals.

“I sell them at the end of each performance,” she said.

As pandemic restrictions ease, the Hillyard Belles are hoping to have a full performance schedule, and they’d like to have new members.

“We need more Belles – anyone 50 or older is welcome to join us,” said Judy Payne. “You don’t necessarily have to have any talent – I didn’t! If they join us, we’ll teach them everything they need to know.”

To book a show or for more information on becoming a member, call Judy Payne at (509) 953-9621.