On the Air
Thu., Feb. 10, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Kent St. at Akron ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wright St. at Milwaukee ESPNU
4 p.m.: UConn at Xavier FS1
6 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nevada at Utah St. FS1
6 p.m.: Iona at Siena ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports
8 p.m.: UNLV at Boise St. FS1
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona St. Pac-12
7 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12 Washington
8 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Denver at Boston NBA
6 p.m.: Orlando at Utah Root
Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf
Softball, college
1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Utah Pac-12
Winter Olympics
6:40 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey: quarterfinal USA
5 p.m.: Snowboarding, skiing NBC
5 p.m.: Women’s curling: Sweden vs. Canada CNBC
8 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Canada USA
8 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: quarterfinal CNBC
11:30 p.m.: X-Country skiing, biathlon USA
3 a.m. (Saturday): Figure skating USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Creighton at Georgetown FS1
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN
9 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2
10 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas CBS
10 a.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova Fox 28
10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island ESPNU
11 a.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin FS1
11 a.m.: Florida St. at North Carolina ESPN
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma St. ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Houston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan St. Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: The Citadel at VMI CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia ESPN2
1 p.m.: Kansas St. at Iowa St. ESPNU
1 p.m.: California at Oregon Pac-12
1:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1
2:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duquesne CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN
3 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech ESPN2
3 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina ESPNU
3 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington
3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1
5 p.m.: South Florida at Wichita St. ESPNU
5 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU ESPN2
5 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego St. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN2
7 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine CBS Sports
7 p.m.: LMU at Portland Root
7 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: UCLA at USC ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12
9 p.m.: CSU-Fullerton at Hawaii ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
2 p.m.: New York at Portland Root
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1
Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS
12:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Rugby
5:30 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin FS1
Soccer, men
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Norwich City NBC
Winter Olympics
5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic CNBC
5 p.m.: Skiing, monobob NBC
5 p.m.: Men’s curling: USA vs. Canada CNBC
6 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA
8 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia CNBC
8:30 p.m.: Men’s Alpine skiing NBC
11 p.m.: Men’s skiing, women’s biathlon USA
1:40 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden USA
3 a.m. (Sunday): Short Track USA
Saturday’s Radio Schedule
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Weber St. at Idaho 1080-AM
1:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at E. Washington 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
6:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM
7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 790-AM
3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM
Sunday’s TV Schedule
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28
10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue CBS
11 a.m.: UAB at Old Dominion ESPNU
11 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa FS1
1 p.m.: Colorado St. at Boise St. FS1
1 p.m.: N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN2
9 a.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPNU
9 a.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN
11 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2
11 a.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Noon: USC at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington
1 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: Atlanta at Boston ABC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1
Football, NFL
3 p.m.: Super Bowl 56: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati NBC
Golf
12:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic GOLF
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS
Gymnastics, college women
3 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan ESPN2
Horse racing
2 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rodeo
9 a.m.: PBR CBS
Soccer, women
4:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City CNBC
Softball, college
7 a.m.: Duke at Utah Pac-12
Winter Olympics
5 a.m.: Speed skating NBC
5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Germany USA
5:15 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance USA
7:45 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance NBC
8:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: semifinal USA
10:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard USA
12 a.m. (Monday): Skiing, Two-Man Bobsled USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, Superbowl 56
11 a.m.: Super Bowl Preview 700-AM
Noon: Super Bowl Insider 700-AM
1 p.m.: Super Sunday Pregame Show 700-AM
2 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 700-AM
All events subject to change
