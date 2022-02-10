The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Kent St. at Akron ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wright St. at Milwaukee ESPNU

4 p.m.: UConn at Xavier FS1

6 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at Utah St. FS1

6 p.m.: Iona at Siena ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at Colorado St. CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UNLV at Boise St. FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona St. Pac-12

7 p.m.: USC at Washington Pac-12 Washington

8 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon St. Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Denver at Boston NBA

6 p.m.: Orlando at Utah Root

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

Softball, college

1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Utah Pac-12

Winter Olympics

6:40 a.m.: Women’s ice hockey: quarterfinal USA

5 p.m.: Snowboarding, skiing NBC

5 p.m.: Women’s curling: Sweden vs. Canada CNBC

8 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Canada USA

8 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: quarterfinal CNBC

11:30 p.m.: X-Country skiing, biathlon USA

3 a.m. (Saturday): Figure skating USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Creighton at Georgetown FS1

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2

10 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas CBS

10 a.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island ESPNU

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin FS1

11 a.m.: Florida St. at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma St. ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Houston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan St. Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: The Citadel at VMI CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Kansas St. at Iowa St. ESPNU

1 p.m.: California at Oregon Pac-12

1:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

2:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duquesne CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN

3 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech ESPN2

3 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina ESPNU

3 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

5 p.m.: South Florida at Wichita St. ESPNU

5 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU ESPN2

5 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego St. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN2

7 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine CBS Sports

7 p.m.: LMU at Portland Root

7 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: UCLA at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12

9 p.m.: CSU-Fullerton at Hawaii ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: New York at Portland Root

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Rugby

5:30 p.m.: MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin FS1

Soccer, men

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City at Norwich City NBC

Winter Olympics

5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic CNBC

5 p.m.: Skiing, monobob NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s curling: USA vs. Canada CNBC

6 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA

8 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia CNBC

8:30 p.m.: Men’s Alpine skiing NBC

11 p.m.: Men’s skiing, women’s biathlon USA

1:40 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s Ice Hockey: Finland vs. Sweden USA

3 a.m. (Sunday): Short Track USA

Saturday’s Radio Schedule

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Weber St. at Idaho 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at E. Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

6:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 790-AM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Sunday’s TV Schedule

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28

10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue CBS

11 a.m.: UAB at Old Dominion ESPNU

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa FS1

1 p.m.: Colorado St. at Boise St. FS1

1 p.m.: N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN2

9 a.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPNU

9 a.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

11 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2

11 a.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Noon: USC at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington

1 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: Atlanta at Boston ABC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1

Football, NFL

3 p.m.: Super Bowl 56: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati NBC

Golf

12:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic GOLF

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS

Gymnastics, college women

3 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan ESPN2

Horse racing

2 p.m.: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rodeo

9 a.m.: PBR CBS

Soccer, women

4:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester United at Manchester City CNBC

Softball, college

7 a.m.: Duke at Utah Pac-12

Winter Olympics

5 a.m.: Speed skating NBC

5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Germany USA

5:15 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance USA

7:45 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance NBC

8:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: semifinal USA

10:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard USA

12 a.m. (Monday): Skiing, Two-Man Bobsled USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, Superbowl 56

11 a.m.: Super Bowl Preview 700-AM

Noon: Super Bowl Insider 700-AM

1 p.m.: Super Sunday Pregame Show 700-AM

2 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 700-AM

All events subject to change

