This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 10, 2022
Fiction
1. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)
5. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
6. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
7. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
8. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
9. “The Christie Affair: A Novel,” Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)
10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
Nonfiction
1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
3. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Collective Illusions: Conformity, Complicity, and the Science of Why We Make Bad Decisions,” Todd Rose (Hachette Go)
5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
6. “Who Are You Following?: Pursuing Jesus in a Social-Media Obsessed World,” Sadie Robertson Huff (Thomas Nelson)
7. “Miss Independent: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Start Investing and Grow Your Own Wealth,” Nicole Lapin (HarperCollins Leadership)
8. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
9. “The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale,” John A. List (Currency)
10. “My Money My Way: Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life,” Kumiko Love (Portfolio)
