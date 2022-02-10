This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Maid,” Nita Prose (Ballantine)

2. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “One Step Too Far: A Novel” Lisa Gardner (Dutton)

5. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. “The Horsewoman,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

7. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

9. “The Christie Affair: A Novel,” Nina de Gramont (St. Martin’s)

10. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

Nonfiction

1. “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)

2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

3. “How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question,” Michael Schur (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Collective Illusions: Conformity, Complicity, and the Science of Why We Make Bad Decisions,” Todd Rose (Hachette Go)

5. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

6. “Who Are You Following?: Pursuing Jesus in a Social-Media Obsessed World,” Sadie Robertson Huff (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Miss Independent: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Start Investing and Grow Your Own Wealth,” Nicole Lapin (HarperCollins Leadership)

8. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

9. “The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale,” John A. List (Currency)

10. “My Money My Way: Taking Back Control of Your Financial Life,” Kumiko Love (Portfolio)