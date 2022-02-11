The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 31° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 11, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Creighton at Georgetown FS1

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN2

10 a.m.: Oklahoma at Kansas CBS

10 a.m.: Seton Hall at Villanova Fox 28

10:30 a.m.: Navy at Army CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Davidson at Rhode Island ESPNU

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin FS1

11 a.m.: Florida St. at North Carolina ESPN

11 a.m.: West Virginia at Oklahoma St. ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Memphis at Houston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan St. Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: The Citadel at VMI CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky ESPN

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia ESPN2

1 p.m.: Kansas St. at Iowa St. ESPNU

1 p.m.: California at Oregon Pac-12

1:30 p.m.: Marquette at Butler FS1

2:30 p.m.: Fordham at Duquesne CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN

3 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech ESPN2

3 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina ESPNU

3 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12/Washington

3:30 p.m.: DePaul at Providence FS1

5 p.m.: South Florida at Wichita St. ESPNU

5 p.m.: Mississippi St. at LSU ESPN2

5 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego St. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Utah at Colorado Pac-12

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga ESPN2

7 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine CBS Sports

7 p.m.: LMU at Portland Root

7 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: UCLA at USC ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12

9 p.m.: CS Fullerton at Hawaii ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

2 p.m.: New York at Portland Root

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ABC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1

Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS

12:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Toronto at Vancouver NHL

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Portland at Spokane SWX

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Rugby, MLR

5:30 p.m.: Old Glory DC at Austin FS1

Soccer, men, EPL

9:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Norwich City NBC

Winter Olympics

5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: ROC vs. Czech Republic CNBC

5 p.m.: Skiing, monobob NBC

5 p.m.: Men’s curling: USA vs. Canada CNBC

6 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA

8 p.m.: Men’s ice hockey: Slovakia vs. Latvia CNBC

8:30 p.m.: Men’s Alpine skiing NBC

11 p.m.: Men’s skiing, women’s biathlon USA

1:40 a.m. (Sunday): Men’s ice hockey: Finland vs. Sweden USA

3 a.m. (Sunday): Short track USA

Saturday’s Radio Schedule

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Weber St. at Idaho 1080-AM

1:30 p.m.: Idaho St. at E. Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

6:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Washington St. 920-AM

7 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 790-AM

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Most read stories