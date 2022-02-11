Prep roundup: Jaedyn Brown helps Pullman boys clinch GSL 2A title; University girls fall in district first round

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys GSL 2A

Pullman 62, West Valley 43: Jaedyn Brown scored 16 points, Grayson Hunt added 11 and the Greyhounds (18-2, 9-1) pulled away from the visiting Eagles (16-3, 7-3) to clinch the 2A regular-season title.

Turner Livingston led WV with 19 points and Grady Walker added 10.

Shadle Park 65, Rogers 47: Jake Wilcox scores 25 points and the visiting Highlanders (5-15, 3-7) topped the Pirates (1-18, 1-9) in a league game.

Geremiah Hilburn had 14 points for Rogers.

Clarkston 81, East Valley 37: The Bantams (13-6, 7-3) beat the visiting Knights (7-13, 3-7) in a league game.

District 7 1A

Freeman 61, Deer Park 34: Boen Phelps scored 15 points, Cole Clark added 14 and the Scotties (20-1) topped the visiting Stags (10-8) in a semifinal.

Freeman faces Lakeside on Wednesday in the district championship game for an automatic berth to state. The loser moves into a District 6/7 crossover elimination game.

Cole Krepcik scored 14 points for Deer Park, which plays Colville in a loser-out on Wednesday for a chance to advance to a crossover.

Lakeside 52, Colville 44: Kole Hunsaker scored 17 points, Calvin Mikkelsen added 15 and the visiting Eagles (15-8) beat the Crimson Hawks (16-5) in a semifinal at West Valley HS.

Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 14 points.

District 7 1B

Cusick 72, Valley Christian 25: Bode Seymour scored 17 points and the Panthers (17-0) beat the Warriors (6-8) in a quarterfinal.

Nikita Oberemok led VC with 14 points.

Idaho

Lake City 76, Sandpoint 23: The Timberwolves (19-1, 7-1) beat the Bulldogs (5-14, 1-6) in an Inland Empire game.

Kellogg 67, Timberlake 50: The Wildcats (12-7, 5-0) topped the Tigers (6-9, 1-4) and secured the Intermountain League regular season title.

Bonners Ferry 73, Priest River 44: The Badgers (10-8, 3-2) downed the Spartans (8-10, 1-4) to earn the IML second seed to districts.

Girls

District 8 3A

Hermiston 65, University 53: The Bulldogs (14-9) beat the visiting Titans (7-14) in a first-round game.

Cameron Roberts scored 11 points and Abby Priddy had nine for U-Hi, which falls into a loser-out game on Tuesday.

GSL 2A

West Valley 68, Pullman 49: Chloe DeHaro hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points and the visiting Eagles (17-2, 9-0) beat the Greyhounds (6-13, 5-4) in a league game.

Aliyah Henry added 12 points for West Valley. Elise McDougle led Pullman with 17 points.

Shadle Park 38, Rogers 32: Kyleigh Archer scored 18 points and the visiting Highlanders (5-12, 3-6) beat the Pirates (2-17, 2-8) in a league game.

Sydney Vining led Rogers with 13 points.

Clarkston 67, East Valley 17: Erika Pickett scored 15 points and the Bantams (14-6, 8-2) topped the visiting Knights (0-18, 0-10).

Kendall Wallace added 10 points for Clarkston. East Valley dressed six for the game.

District 7 1A

Colville 43, Lakeside 39: Ashne’a Anderson scored 17 points and the Crimson Hawks (16-2) beat the Eagles (11-9) in a semifinal game at West Valley HS.

Mckenna Reggear added nine points with 12 rebounds for Colville. Ayanna Tobeck led Lakeside with 15 points.

Colville faces Freeman in the district title game for an automatic bid to state on Wednesday. The loser moves into a District 6/7 crossover game on Feb. 19.

Freeman 43, Riverside 38: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 16 points, Sydney McLean added 14 and the Scotties (15-5) beat the Rams (4-12) in a semifinal.

Aquinna Riggles led Riverside with 15 points and Sam Riggles added 13.

Riverside faces Lakeside in a loser-out on Wednesday. The winner advances to a crossover.

District 7 1B

Odessa 58, Northport 36: Ashlyn Neilsen totaled 26 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists and the Tigers (12-2) beat the visiting Mustangs (10-10) in a quarterfinal.

Odessa faces Wellpinit in a semifinal on Monday. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 points.

Wellpinit 53, Inchelium 46: Ashawna Anderson scored 20 points, Marissa Seyler added 15 and Wellpinit (10-5) topped the Hornets (10-7) in a quarterfinal.

AnneMarie Simpson led Inchelium with 12 points. Inchelium faces Northport in a loser-out on Monday.

Cusick 61, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 54: The Panthers (13-4) beat the Warriors (8-10) in a quarterfinal.

Cusick faces WCK in a semifinal on Tuesday.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 48, Republic 24: The Wildcats (14-4) topped the visiting Tigers (11-9) in a quarterfinal.

Republic takes on ACH in a loser-out on Monday.

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 46, Pomeroy 16: Top-seeded Gar-Pal (15-4) faces second-seeded Colton (18-2) in the district championship game at Dayton HS on Friday.

Colton 47, Oakesdale 23: Oakesdale (10-9) faces Sunnyside Christian in a loser-out on Wednesday.

Idaho

Sandpoint 43, Lakeland 36: Aliya Strock scored 14 points and the top-seeded Bulldogs (12-8) eliminated the Hawks (8-11) 2-0 in the 4A District 1-2 championship series.

Sandpoint advances to the state tournament for the eighth time in nine years. Kelsey Cessna and Daylee Driggs added 10 points apiece for the Bulldogs.