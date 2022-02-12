Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s difference makers: Drew Timme pours in game-high 25 points to lead Bulldogs past Gaels

Drew Timme

The junior forward was overdue for a big outing and had one of his best overall performances in a West Coast Conference game this season. Timme, who scored 13 points in each of GU’s last three games, had 13 by the 7-minute mark of the first half and 15 at halftime to finish with a game-high 25 on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. Timme, who made his first 3-pointer since a Jan. 29 game against Portland, also pulled down eight rebounds and was one of GU’s top distributors, dishing out five assists.

Chet Holmgren

Both of Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters improved their All-America resumes on Saturday night. Holmgren posted a double-double for the fourth time in five games, scoring 11 points to go with 13 rebounds. The freshman 7-footer turned in a few of GU’s top highlights in the game, finishing multiple alley-oops on feeds from his fellow big man, Timme. Holmgren, glued on Saint Mary’s center Matthias Tass most of the game, also registered three blocked shots to bring his season total to 76.

The Gaels trailed by as many as 21 points on Saturday but brought the deficit back to eight points with less than 4 minutes to play in the second half . After a Tass dunk closed it to 66-58, Gonzaga didn’t let the Gaels score again and finished the game on an 8-0 run – spurred by two 3-pointers from Julian Strawther. Saint Mary’s missed its last four shots and committed one turnover inside the final 3:08.