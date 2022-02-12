Menu
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 12, 2022
Baseball
College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, UCLA at Washington, both noon.
Softball
College: Nonconference: Whitworth at Trinity in San Antonio (DH), 10 a.m.
Swimming
College: Whitworth at NWC Championships in Federal Way, Washington, 9:30 a.m.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Whitworth at Montana, 8 a.m.; Seattle at Eastern Washington, 10.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Colorado, 9 a.m.; Idaho vs. Whitman in Lewiston, noon.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
