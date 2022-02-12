The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 12, 2022

Sunday’s TV Schedule

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28

10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue CBS

11 a.m.: UAB at Old Dominion ESPNU

11 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa FS1

1 p.m.: Colorado St. at Boise St. FS1

1 p.m.: N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago ESPN2

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN2

9 a.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPNU

9 a.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN

11 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2

11 a.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Noon: USC at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington

1 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

11 a.m.: Atlanta at Boston ABC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1

Football, NFL

3 p.m.: Super Bowl 56: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati NBC

Golf

12:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf

7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS

Gymnastics, college women

3 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan ESPN2

Horse racing

2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Rodeo

9 a.m.: PBR CBS

Soccer, women, FASL

4:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Manchester City CNBC

Softball, college

7 a.m.: Duke at Utah Pac-12

Winter Olympics

5 a.m.: Speed skating NBC

5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Germany USA

5:15 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance USA

7:45 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance NBC

8:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: semifinal USA

10:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard USA

12 a.m. (Monday): Skiing, Two-Man Bobsled USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

11 a.m.: Super Bowl Preview 700-AM

Noon: Super Bowl Insider 700-AM

1 p.m.: Super Sunday Pregame Show 700-AM

2 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 700-AM

All events subject to change

