UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 12, 2022
Sunday’s TV Schedule
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UConn at St. John’s Fox 28
10 a.m.: Maryland at Purdue CBS
11 a.m.: UAB at Old Dominion ESPNU
11 a.m.: Nebraska at Iowa FS1
1 p.m.: Colorado St. at Boise St. FS1
1 p.m.: N. Iowa at Loyola of Chicago ESPN2
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: South Carolina at Georgia ESPN2
9 a.m.: VCU at Dayton ESPNU
9 a.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville ESPN
11 a.m.: UCF at South Florida ESPN2
11 a.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Noon: USC at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington
1 p.m.: Oregon St. at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
11 a.m.: Atlanta at Boston ABC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series FS1
Football, NFL
3 p.m.: Super Bowl 56: L.A. Rams vs. Cincinnati NBC
Golf
12:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: Ras Al Khaimah Classic Golf
7 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: Magical Kenya Ladies Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open CBS
Gymnastics, college women
3 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan ESPN2
Horse racing
2 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Rodeo
9 a.m.: PBR CBS
Soccer, women, FASL
4:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Manchester City CNBC
Softball, college
7 a.m.: Duke at Utah Pac-12
Winter Olympics
5 a.m.: Speed skating NBC
5 a.m.: Men’s ice hockey: USA vs. Germany USA
5:15 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance USA
7:45 p.m.: Figure skating: free dance NBC
8:10 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: semifinal USA
10:30 p.m.: Men’s snowboard USA
12 a.m. (Monday): Skiing, Two-Man Bobsled USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
11 a.m.: Super Bowl Preview 700-AM
Noon: Super Bowl Insider 700-AM
1 p.m.: Super Sunday Pregame Show 700-AM
2 p.m.: Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams 700-AM
