On the Air
Sun., Feb. 13, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Bucknell at Lehigh CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN
4 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas St. ESPN2
4 p.m.: NC Central at Coppin St. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon ESPNU
6 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa EPSN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: San Antonio at Chicago NBA
7:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers NBA
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 920-AM
6 p.m.: E. Washington Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
