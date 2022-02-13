The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Bucknell at Lehigh CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech ESPN

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Kansas St. ESPN2

4 p.m.: NC Central at Coppin St. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon ESPNU

6 p.m.: Dayton at Rhode Island CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Maryland at Iowa EPSN2

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Chicago NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at L.A. Clippers NBA

Hockey, NHL

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 920-AM

6 p.m.: E. Washington Coaches Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

