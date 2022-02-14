The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Nation/World

Trevor Noah to headline White House correspondents’ dinner

UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 14, 2022

FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (Chris Pizzello)
By Chris Megerian Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, will be the featured entertainer for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 30.

It will be the first time the event, usually held annually, will take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week,” said a statement from Steven Portnoy, the association president and a reporter for CBS News Radio. “We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition ‘Back to Abnormal.’”

Noah is also scheduled to host this year’s Grammy awards.

Although former President Donald Trump skipped the annual dinner during his term, the association suggested that President Joe Biden will be there.

The event, the association said in a press release, will “offer the first opportunity since 2016 for the press and the president to share a few laughs for a good cause.”

The dinner is normally attended by prominent journalists, politicians and celebrities, and it raises money for scholarships.

