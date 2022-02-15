The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Correction for Feb. 16

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022

Specialists’ coverage misstated

In a guest opinion by Dr. Rachel Bender Ignacio, the 22 counties that don’t have specialists trained to manage highly infectious diseases are mostly rural counties throughout the state, not just in Eastern Washington.

