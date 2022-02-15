Correction for Feb. 16
UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 15, 2022
Specialists’ coverage misstated
In a guest opinion by Dr. Rachel Bender Ignacio, the 22 counties that don’t have specialists trained to manage highly infectious diseases are mostly rural counties throughout the state, not just in Eastern Washington.
