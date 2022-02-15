The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying FS1

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN2

4 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at UConn CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: SMU at Temple ESPNU

7 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force FS1

7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN2

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Arizona State at California Pac-12

4 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York ESPN

5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root

7:05 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Hockey, AHL

4 p.m.: Utica at Toronto NHL

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT

7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas TNT

Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League

Noon: Liverpool at Inter Milan CBS

Winter Olympics

7:05 p.m.: Men’s curling (U.S. Vs. Denmark) CNBC

2 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s figure skating (free skate) USA

5:30 a.m.: Men’s hockey (quarterfinal) USA

5 p.m.: Freestyle skiing, speedskating, Alpine skiing NBC

8 p.m.: Women’s hockey (final); women’s ski cross NBC

5:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing (halfpipe qualifying) USA

10:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing (ski cross qualifying) USA

11:30 p.m.: Men’s skiing (halfpipe qualifying) USA

1:10 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Alpine skiing (combined: slalom) USA

12 a.m. (Thursday): Men’s Nordic combined (team large hill) USA

12:40 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s speedskating (1,000m) USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 1510-AM

Basketball, college

6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM

All events subject to change

