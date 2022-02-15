On the Air
Tue., Feb. 15, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying FS1
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: St. John’s at Xavier CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Alabama ESPN2
4 p.m.: Boston College at Notre Dame ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at UConn CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Baylor at Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: SMU at Temple ESPNU
7 p.m.: Boise State at Air Force FS1
7:30 p.m.: UNLV at Fresno State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine ESPN2
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Arizona State at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: UCLA at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Brooklyn at New York ESPN
5 p.m.: Portland at Memphis Root
7:05 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Hockey, AHL
4 p.m.: Utica at Toronto NHL
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Florida at Carolina TNT
7 p.m.: Colorado at Vegas TNT
Soccer, men, UEFA Champions League
Noon: Liverpool at Inter Milan CBS
Winter Olympics
7:05 p.m.: Men’s curling (U.S. Vs. Denmark) CNBC
2 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s figure skating (free skate) USA
5:30 a.m.: Men’s hockey (quarterfinal) USA
5 p.m.: Freestyle skiing, speedskating, Alpine skiing NBC
8 p.m.: Women’s hockey (final); women’s ski cross NBC
5:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing (halfpipe qualifying) USA
10:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing (ski cross qualifying) USA
11:30 p.m.: Men’s skiing (halfpipe qualifying) USA
1:10 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s Alpine skiing (combined: slalom) USA
12 a.m. (Thursday): Men’s Nordic combined (team large hill) USA
12:40 a.m. (Thursday): Women’s speedskating (1,000m) USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 1510-AM
Basketball, college
6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.