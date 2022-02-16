Family Calendar

Camp Fire Candy Sale – Purchase $6 candy packages to benefit Camp Fire’s youth programs, while children learn life-skills such as confidence, integrity, persistence, goal setting, money management and personal responsibility. Visit a Rosauers or call (509) 747-6191 through Sunday to purchase. (509) 747-6191.

Northwest Winterfest: Tri Cities – Walk through a display of handcrafted, holiday lanterns. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 5:30-9 p.m., through March 20. Visit northwestwinterfest.com/tickets for more information and ticket pricing. Benton Franklin Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick. (509) 995-7700.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25/adult; $5.25/ages 12 and younger; free/ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual storytime for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual storytime featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pick-up. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277 or email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science for Kids in Spanish: Balance Workshop – Using “Leap into Science” course materials from the Franklin Institute, a librarian teaches scientific terms entirely in Spanish. Open to children in kindergarten through grade 3 and their families. At least one person fluent in Spanish must attend. Register at scld.org. Thursday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid – Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. Performances by the CYT North Idaho. Friday-March 6, 7 p.m. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $16/standard, $15/child and senior, $18/ door price. (208) 667-1865.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SpokaneCountyLibraryDistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Health and Wellness Series: Blood – Through various sensory activities, children learn about blood type and how the heart pumps blood through the body. Led by Mobius instructors and student pharmacists from Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. Free. (509) 321-7133.

Family Storytelling Workshop – Guest presenter Patrick Mitchell, founder of Down to Earth Dad discusses how storytelling develops literacy skills and leads a storytelling workshop. Featuring snacks, prizes and a cakewalk. Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Play Jackbox games with other teens via Discord. Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Trivia: Animated Movie Villains – Questions cover animated movie villains from “Toy Story,” “101 Dalmatians,” “Fern Gully,” “Anastasia” and more. Open all ages. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Feb. 28, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.