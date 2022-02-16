Pullman Hospital relocates practices

Pullman Regional Hospital has relocated three of its practices to a centralized location within the facility.

Palouse Heart Center, Palouse Sleep Medicine and Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health are now located in Suite 201 on the second level of Pullman Regional Hospital.

The Palouse Heart Center was previously located on the main level of the hospital and Palouse Sleep Medicine and Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health were previously in Corporate Pointe.

The hospital will also provide care coordination on the second floor, allowing patients to schedule appointments and connect with registered nurses following procedures, according to a news release.

Pullman Regional Hospital established Palouse Psychiatry & Behavioral Health in 2009, Palouse Heart Center in 2017 and Palouse Sleep Medicine in 2019.

Comcast offers free broadband

Comcast is offering free broadband internet and wireless service to more than 40,000 households in Spokane County as part of the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Under the program, Comcast is providing qualified households with a $30 monthly credit towards internet and mobile services.

To qualify for the program, households must have an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, be a Federal Pell Grant recipient or participate in SNAP, Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income or the Federal Public Housing Assistance and Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance programs.

More information is available on the Comcast website at: xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/ebb.

Households can check eligibility for the program at: checklifeline.org.

From staff reports