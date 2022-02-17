Business beat

Banking

Rusty Madsen has been promoted to Numerica Credit Union’s vice president of retail experience.

Madsen has more than 19 years of experience in the financial industry. Prior to the promotion, Madsen served as a private banking relationship officer for Numerica.

Education

Amy Lientz has been named the new Alumni Relations Leader for the University of Idaho.

Leitz has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector, including project management, strategic planning, public affairs and public policy.

Lientz is currently senior director of supply-chain energy programs for Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory.

The North Idaho native earned a master’s degree in industrial technology from University of Idaho.

Business Development

Adam Reed has joined the SCJ Alliance consulting service.

Reed has a background in civil design work and experience in the construction industry.

Reed earned his degree from North Idaho College.

Cori Benge has joined the SCJ Alliance consulting service.

Benge has a background in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and civil design.

Benge earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Utilities

Rich Wallen has been chosen as the new Grant County Public Utilities general manager.

Wallen has more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry and has worked for Grant County since 2017.

He started as the managing director of Power Production and then moved to the role of chief operations officer.

Wallen earned a master’s degree from Clayton State University.